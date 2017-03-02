BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
BEIJING, March 2 China's newly appointed banking regulator said on Thursday that risk prevention in the sector will be a more prominent policy focus in 2017.
Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC), also said more than 430 billion yuan ($62.5 billion) of debt-to-equity swap deals had been signed as of early February.
The remarks by Guo, regarded as one of China's most experienced financial services professionals, were his first since getting appointed last week.
He was speaking ahead of the opening of the annual meeting of China's parliament on March 5.
($1 = 6.8840 Chinese yuan ) (Reporting by Matt Miller and Shu Zhang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.