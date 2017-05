BEIJING, March 1 China's cabinet information office said on Wednesday that Guo Shuqing will hold press conference as new chairman of China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) on March 2.

China's official media China Daily newspaper previously reported Guo will take the helm at China's banking regulator, replacing the body's current head Shang Fulin.

The Chinese government has not made a formal appointment yet.

