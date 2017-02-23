BEIJING Feb 23 Guo Shuqing, governor of China's eastern Shandong province, will soon be appointed as the next head of the country's banking regulator, financial magazine Caixin reported on Thursday on its website, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Guo, 60, a former chairman of China's stock market regulator, is one of the country's most experienced financial services professionals and regulators.

The current chairman of China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC), Shang Fulin, 65, will soon step down, Caixin said.

The report was removed from Caixin's website shortly after it was published. A communications officer at Caixin declined to provide a reason for its removal when contacted by Reuters.

An official with the Shandong provincial government news department told Reuters, "We do not possess relevant information (about Guo's status)."

CBRC did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Dow Jones Newswires early on Thursday also reported that Guo will succeed Shang, citing people whom it did not identify. (Reporting By Ryan Woo; Editing by Will Waterman)