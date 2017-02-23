BEIJING Feb 23 Guo Shuqing, governor of China's
eastern Shandong province, will soon be appointed as the next
head of the country's banking regulator, financial magazine
Caixin reported on Thursday on its website, citing sources
familiar with the matter.
Guo, 60, a former chairman of China's stock market
regulator, is one of the country's most experienced financial
services professionals and regulators.
The current chairman of China Banking Regulatory Commission
(CBRC), Shang Fulin, 65, will soon step down, Caixin said.
The report was removed from Caixin's website shortly after
it was published. A communications officer at Caixin declined to
provide a reason for its removal when contacted by Reuters.
An official with the Shandong provincial government news
department told Reuters, "We do not possess relevant information
(about Guo's status)."
CBRC did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for
comment.
Dow Jones Newswires early on Thursday also reported that Guo
will succeed Shang, citing people whom it did not identify.
