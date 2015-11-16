BEIJING Nov 16 China's central bank has cut an
additional 50 basis points off the reserve requirement ratio
(RRR) for Bank of Beijing in a bid to boost lending
to small businesses and the rural sector, the bank said on
Monday.
In October, the People's Bank of China cut interest rates
and lowered the amount of cash banks must hold in reserve in a
bid to lower corporate financing costs and spur economic
growth.
The PBOC also announced a targeted RRR reduction for
qualifying banks, a move aimed at better supporting agricultural
firms and small businesses.
The additional 50-basis-point RRR reduction takes Beijing
Bank's ratio to 14 percent, the bank said in response to a
request from Reuters, the first public indication that the
October targeted RRR cut had reached commercial lenders.
Beijing Bank is a commercial bank with 400 branches. Its
assets reached 1.52 trillion yuan ($238.62 billion) at the end
of 2014, according to its website.
While the move will free up additional capital to boost the
bank's lending, Chinese banks are suffering from sluggish loan
demand and struggling with rising soured debts as the world's
second-largest economy is set for its slowest growth pace in a
quarter century.
($1 = 6.37 yuan)
(Reporting By Clark Li, Writing by Shu Zhang; Editing by Nick
Macfie)