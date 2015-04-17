(Rewrites throughout)
By Michael Martina and Gerry Shih
BEIJING, April 17 China's bank regulator
temporarily suspended this week new financial industry
cybersecurity rules after feedback from banks, showing the
practical challenges of the nation's long-term effort to cut
dependence on entrenched foreign technology.
In a notice issued on Monday and reviewed by Reuters,
Chinese regulators said the decision on the rules, which would
have effectively replaced foreign tech products with domestic
alternatives, came after "financial institutions in the banking
industry and related parties put forward opinions for
improvements and proposed changes".
Although U.S. technology firms, business lobbies and the
White House have been the most vocal critics of the new rules,
analysts say key opposition also likely came from within Chinese
banks themselves, which like their peers around the world run
critical operations on industry-standard products, from IBM
servers to Oracle Corp databases.
"The banks themselves have a limited acceptance of domestic
IT products," said Forrester analyst Gene Cao. "The banks want
to avoid failures. For the banks, if there was a failure because
of domestic equipment, the responsibility would be on them, not
necessarily the CBRC."
The notice from the China Banking Regulatory Commission
(CBRC) and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
said the rules will be re-issued after they are amended but did
not say how long the process would take. The CBRC and the
ministry declined to provide immediate comment on Friday.
China has recently advanced a wave of new policies to
tighten cybersecurity roughly 18 months after former National
Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden disclosed that U.S.
spy agencies planted code in American tech exports to snoop on
overseas targets.
The Chinese policies, most clearly articulated in the
bank-technology rules and a proposed counter-terrorism law, call
for greater use of "secure and controllable" technology products
that are developed in China or have released their source code
to Chinese inspectors. Foreign business groups and governments
argue the rules are unfair and motivated by protectionism and
would hamper Chinese business operations.
The United States said on Friday it welcomed the decision.
"We understand China has issued an official notice to its
banking sector, suspending banking measures that impose serious
restrictions on foreign firms. Premier Li, in my meeting with
him on Monday, conveyed this decision to me personally. We
welcome this suspension," U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny
Pritzker said in emailed comments to Reuters.
DRY RUNS
Anticipating the official announcement of the bank rules
last December, technology departments at China's large banks
have been testing running Chinese equipment since early last
year, mostly with non-critical operations, according to people
with knowledge of the matter.
"I think the government concern is reasonable, but it's
technically impossible to comply with such rules," said a banker
at a foreign bank in China who declined to be identified because
of the sensitivity of the matter.
The notice came on the same day when 31 foreign trade
associations urged Chinese leaders to "suspend implementation of
the guidelines through a written public notice...and initiate a
formal public consultation consistent with China's international
obligations".
Analysts say there is little doubt that Chinese leaders are
committed to weaning the country off foreign technology and
developing domestic contenders as a long-term ambition.
China is also working on an anti-terrorism law that would
require foreign companies to hand over encryption keys,
triggering U.S. protests.
Reuters reported in March that China had agreed to delay
implementing the technology restrictions, which have grown to
become a major irritant in U.S.-China relations.
Washington has said it is working with allies in Europe and
Japan to break down the Chinese barriers and had requested
through the World Trade Organization that Beijing clarify the
banking technology rules.
