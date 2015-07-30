(Adds details, background))
SHANGHAI, July 30 Chinese banks have been
investigating their exposure to the stock market from wealth
management products and loans collateralized with stocks, the
China Securities Journal reported on Thursday, citing
unidentified bank officials.
The report did not identify any banks by name, but said that
many banks had been ordered by their headquarters to conduct the
checks.
One bank executive told the newspaper that the lender's
headquarters had launched the investigation in late June.
Banks have been a major source of funding in the grey market
of margin financing - a network that also includes trust
companies, asset managers and loosely regulated grassroots
finance firms.
While the business has generated profits for lenders, the
stock market tumble since mid-June may have put their money at
risk.
At a mid-sized commercial bank, for example, business
related to the stock market totalled 151.8 billion yuan at the
end of June. As of July 3, more than 500 of the lender's
stock-related products had touched early warning lines,
according to the newspaper.
Banks have also started collecting detailed information
regarding loans collateralized with stocks, including the type
of shares that are being used as collateral, the collateral
ratio, and measures taken when prices of those stocks slump, the
article said.
Bank and other loans backed by listed shares officially
jumped around 260 percent in May to 58.4 billion yuan ($9.4
billion) from a year earlier, representing about 4.8 percent of
total social financing for the period.
