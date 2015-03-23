(Adds World Bank comment, paragraph 8)
WASHINGTON, March 22 President Barack Obama's
administration is proposing that a new Chinese-led development
bank over which Washington has voiced concerns work
collaboratively with Western development groups like the World
Bank, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
The United States, worried about China's growing diplomatic
clout, has been urging countries to think twice about joining
the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, or AIIB, considered by
some as a challenge to the World Bank and the Manila-based Asian
Development Bank.
Despite U.S. misgivings, Britain said earlier this month it
would join the AIIB. France, Germany and Italy quickly followed.
Chinese Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said on Sunday that 27
countries had now signed up to participate in the new bank, a
$50 billion fund set to begin operations at the end of the year
providing project loans to developing countries.
The Journal reported that the U.S. Treasury undersecretary
for international affairs, Nathan Sheets, said: "The U.S. would
welcome new multilateral institutions that strengthen the
international financial architecture."
He told the Journal that co-financing projects with existing
institutions like the World Bank or the Asian Development Bank
would help ensure the new bank complements rather than competes
with existing institutions.
The U.S. Treasury Department had no immediate comment.
World Bank President Jim Yong Kim said in a statement on
Sunday that his institution was discussing with the AIIB "how we
can closely work together. We have every intention of sharing
knowledge and co-investing in projects throughout Asia."
U.S. allies Japan, Australia and South Korea are still
absent from the AIIB's list of members.
Leaders of the International Monetary Fund and the Asian
Development Bank told a conference in Beijing on Sunday they
were in talks with or happy to cooperate with the AIIB.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney; Additional reporting by Jason
Lange; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Leslie Adler)