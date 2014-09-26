BEIJING, Sept 26 China's cabinet has approved the restructuring of its top agriculture bank, Agricultural Development Bank of China, the company said in a statement on its website.

No further details were provided.

One of the country's three policy lenders, the bank provides financing that allows state companies to stockpile grain and other farm products to help boost rural incomes.

The bank's lending has surged in recent years as the government raised the prices of farm products, with bank officials complaining about mounting debt.

The reform announcement follows years of discussion about restructuring Chinese policy banks, but with little progress.

Further reform of such institutions are set to follow the agriculture bank's restructuring, People's Bank of China deputy director Zhang Liushi told state-sponsored financial newspaper China Securities Journal. (Reporting By Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue)