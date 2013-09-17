BEIJING, Sept 17 A state-owned asset management
company in China said the "best business strategy" for the
country's banks is to slightly underestimate their bad loan
ratios, a rare affirmation of investor suspicions that Chinese
lenders downplay their bad-debt woes.
China Orient Asset Management Corporation, one of four
institutions created more than a decade ago to buy
non-performing loans from ailing big state banks and dispose of
them, said lenders could cut provisions, boost profits, raise
bankers' wages, lift share prices and improve reputations if
they underestimated bad debt ratios.
"Commercial banks can bring themselves many benefits by
under-estimating their bad loan ratios," China Orient said in
its 2013 report on the Chinese market for bad assets.
"It is not feasible to underestimate (bad debt ratios) by a
large margin. That would be easy for authorities or accounting
departments to uncover," it said. "Slight underestimations are
the most feasible and the best business strategy."
A China Orient official, who declined to be named, said the
remarks were an "analysis" and not a recommendation.
China's banks have an official non-performing loan ratio of
less than 1 percent, a figure that has drawn disbelief from
analysts given the country's explosive credit growth since 2008.
Investment banks guess that China's true bad debt ratio
could be anywhere between 1.6 percent to 5 percent.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Richard Borsuk)