By Matthew Miller and Michael Martina
BEIJING, Oct 27 China is considering imposing
tough new conditions on overseas bank card providers such as
Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc, in a potential setback
to their plans to enter the country's $7 trillion card payments
market, according to people familiar with discussions.
Industry sources, lawyers and U.S. business lobbies are
worried that Chinese regulators will push foreign card firms to
operate through a domestic consortium and may try to force them
to partner with local companies and governments, reducing the
amount of control they would have over their businesses and
limiting their returns.
Such measures, if implemented, would be a blow to global
card payment firms, which have been lobbying for more than a
decade to access the world's fastest-growing cards market,
projected to become the biggest by 2020.
It may also defy a 2012 World Trade Organization (WTO)
ruling that found China was discriminating against U.S. credit
card firms by allowing China UnionPay, a state-controlled
consortium, a monopoly on all yuan payment cards issued and used
in the country.
The State Council, the government's cabinet, announced in
April that China would open the card market to all
properly-licensed domestic and foreign businesses, a move
precipitated by the 2012 WTO ruling.
But possible new conditions have been raised in discussions
between card companies and domestic enterprises and municipal
governments in the months since the People's Bank of China
(PBOC) issued its draft implementation regulations, sources told
Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Jeremie Waterman, Greater China executive director at the
U.S. Chamber of Commerce, told the U.S. Trade Representative
this month in testimony that any foreign card provider may be
required to join a domestic consortium to get a licence,
limiting their operational control.
"We hope the State Council's April decision ... will allow
qualified foreign electronic payments firms to set up bank
clearing operations in the near future - even as we are
receiving reports that Chinese regulators may award new licences
only to those foreign companies that partner with domestic
companies," Waterman said.
There have also been discussions about whether to limit the
number of licences granted to the foreign card companies, with
the possibility that just one or two might be issued, sources
said on condition of anonymity.
"The concern on the number of licences that will be issued
to foreign companies is still there," one lawyer familiar with
the issue told Reuters.
Industry watchers expect the PBOC's implementation
regulations to be out imminently.
The PBOC declined to comment on the issue and China's
Ministry of Commerce did not respond to a request for comment.
UNWRITTEN RULES
The initial qualifications that were publicly outlined by
the State Council earlier this year were already seen as onerous
by some legal professionals, including requirements that
applicants hold 1 billion yuan ($157 million) in registered
capital in a local company, and store data and infrastructure
inside mainland China.
Even if the new conditions are not included in the text of
the forthcoming PBOC regulations, there are concerns they could
be imposed as unwritten rules.
"If you look at other sectors, they are making those kinds
of demands in high-tech, automobiles, and commercial airliners.
So, that general pressure for foreign companies to partner with
state-owned companies is growing," said Scott Kennedy, Director
of the Project on Chinese Business and Political Economy at the
Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.
Kennedy said that while lawyers would debate whether such
requirements comply with China's WTO mandate, they would be
inconsistent with the spirit of the 2012 ruling and Beijing's
original commitment to open access to financial markets.
"I think people would read it for what it is - wanting to
make sure that whatever access is given to foreign companies,
the benefits still accrue to domestic companies," Kennedy said.
A spokeswoman for Visa declined to comment.
MasterCard told Reuters it "has established strong industry
partnerships" in China and that open payment systems would
promote growth and reduce systemic risk.
"We will continue to monitor closely and look forward to the
day when we can compete for domestic business in China," the
company said in a statement.
MasterCard and UnionPay signed an agreement in 2010 to issue
co-branded cards that Chinese people could use when travelling
overseas.
Critics have argued China's limitations on foreign card
players sought to protect the country's then nascent domestic
industry from competition, allowing UnionPay unfettered access
at a time of explosive growth in the interbank card market.
Currently, China requires all foreign card companies to use
UnionPay's network when accepting yuan payments, effectively
giving it a cut of every credit or debit card transaction.
Foreign card issuers in most other countries pay only the
bank involved in the transaction because they can use their own
networks.
At the same time, UnionPay has been expanding rapidly
outside China as it battles MasterCard and Visa for global
market share.
UnionPay is now the world's largest card brand with more
than 5 billion cards issued internationally since its founding
in 2002.
(Reporting by Matthew Miller and Michael Martina in BEIJING;
Editing by Rachel Armstrong)