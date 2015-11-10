(Adds details, quotes, context)
BEIJING Nov 10 China will not impose tough
licensing restrictions on overseas bank card providers seeking
to enter the country's $7 trillion card payment market, a senior
central bank official said on Tuesday.
Industry sources told Reuters in October that they were
concerned the Chinese government would limit the number of
licences issued to foreign card providers and force them to
operate through joint ventures with local partners.
However Fan Yifei, a vice governor at the People's Bank of
China (PBOC), told a conference that there are no plans to bring
in such requirements.
"We will actively and cautiously open up China's card
payment market according to laws and regulations, and encourage
fair competition," Fan said.
Foreign card companies, including Visa Inc and
MasterCard Inc, have been lobbying for more than a decade
for direct access to China's fast-growing cards market, which is
projected to become the world's biggest by 2020.
The State Council, China's cabinet, announced in April that
China would allow foreign firms to apply to the central bank for
licences to operate bank card clearing businesses from June 1, a
move aimed at addressing a 2012 ruling by the World Trade
Organization that found China was discriminating against U.S.
credit card firms.
Currently China UnionPay Co, a state-controlled consortium,
has a monopoly on all yuan payment cards issued and used in the
country.
"As China opens up its market, more institutions will enter
interbank clearing market. UnionPay will compete and collaborate
with new joiners," Ge Huayong, chairman of China UnionPay, said
following Fan's remarks at the same event.
Bank card consumer transactions stood at 42.38 trillion yuan
($6.84 trillion) last year, central bank data showed,
representing an annual growth of 33 percent.
The PBOC released draft implementation regulations in July
and the detailed measures will be finalized "as soon as
possible", Fan said.
A spokeswoman for Visa declined to comment. Reuters could
not immediately reach MasterCard for comment.
(Reporting by Clark Li, Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing
by Shri Navaratnam and Rachel Armstrong)