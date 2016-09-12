Hewlett Packard Enterprise reveals powerful computer prototype
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co on Tuesday unveiled a new computer prototype that it said could handle more data than any similar system in the world.
BEIJING China's central bank said on Monday it will crack down on illegal trading of bank card information.
Theft of bank card information and other illegal activities pose a serious threat to the safety of the financial system, according to a notice issued by six government agencies, including the Ministry of Public Security and the China Banking Regulatory Commission.
A nationwide campaign would be conducted from September to April, according to the statement posted on the website of the People's Bank of China.
PARIS Facebook has been fined 150,000 euros ($166,000) by France's data protection watchdog for failing to prevent its users' data being accessed by advertisers.