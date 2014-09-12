SHANGHAI, Sept 12 An off-balance-sheet credit
product default has left a small Chinese bank on the hook for 4
billion yuan ($652.3 million), the latest default to hit the
shadow banking sector, the official People's Daily said in a
report on Friday.
The default comes amid a wave of reports in domestic media
on Chinese banks and brokerages struggling to make payments on
shadow banking products.
The popularity of off-balance-sheet products has exploded in
recent years, with banks and trust firms marketing them as
high-yielding alternatives to bank deposits, but analysts warn
that the risk of defaults is rising as the world's
second-largest economy slows.
Evergrowing Bank guaranteed the repayment of 3.7 billion
yuan of principal and 300 million of interest payments under
off-balance sheet products issued by one of its shareholders and
an affiliated company, the paper, a mouthpiece of the Chinese
Communist Party, said on its website. That sum accounts for 57.8
percent of the lender's 2013 net profit, it added.
Reuters was unable to immediately reach Evergrowing Bank for
comment.
"Due to liquidity issues the enterprises cannot repay the
debt, so to protect its reputation Evergrowing Bank must in
accordance with the terms of a previously signed contract pay
compensation," the paper said, without providing details on the
source of its information.
Evergrowing Bank set up an asset management scheme via a
brokerage in August last year, selling products to, among
others, Bank of Tianjin, Jinan Branch and Tianjin Binhai Rural
Commercial Bank, the report said.
The Bank of Tianjin paid 1 billion yuan for
off-balance-sheet products, while Tianjin Binhai Rural
Commercial bank paid 2.7 billion yuan in two tranches.
The products were due to be repaid by the shareholder and
affiliated company at the end of August. Currently, it is
unclear where the 3.7 billion yuan held by the shareholder and
affiliated company has gone, the paper said.
At the end of 2013, the bank's shareholder, an investment
company held by a Chengdu conglomerate Mind Group, owned 267
million shares in the bank, amounting to a 3.28 percent stake.
The bank has set up special purpose groups to investigate
the risks involved. The Shandong authorities and provincial
government are also looking into the matter, the paper said.
ANZ Research estimates that China's shadow banking sector
may have reached around 33 trillion yuan by mid-2014, the
equivalent of around 58 percent of 2013 GDP or 20 percent of
total bank assets.
Chinese trust firms are increasingly warning of possible
default on wealth management products.
($1 = 6.1323 yuan)
(Reporting by Engen Tham and Clark Li; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)