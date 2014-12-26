BEIJING Dec 26 The People's Bank of China
(PBOC) is weighing changing rules governing how loan-to-deposit
ratios are calculated at banks, a move that would boost
liquidity conditions, sources with direct knowledge told
Reuters.
The banking-sector sources said the PBOC, during a meeting
with domestic financial institutions, revealed it is planning to
include savings held by banks for non-deposit-taking financial
institutions into banks' deposits, which will expand the base
for calculating loan-to-deposit ratios.
Under the current rules, Chinese banks are allowed to lend
up to 75 percent of their deposits.
According to the sources, 24 major financial institutions
were told at the meeting that even if interbank deposits are
included in the base, they may not need to set aside additional
reserves, leaving more liquidity available for lending and
investment.
The move is seen as another attempt to reinvigorate
productive business investment without resorting to an
across-the-board cut to reserve requirement ratios (RRR).
A 50-basis-point cut to the RRR is estimated to pour 2.4
trillion yuan ($386.65 billion) into the system after taking
into account the money-multiplying effect of fresh lending on
the net money supply.
However, sources said that the possible policy change had
been a subject of debate within the central bank and as of last
week had not been formally approved by the top leaders.
The PBOC did not answer phone calls requesting comment.
Chinese stock markets, which had pulled back from recent
peaks hit earlier in the week, rallied sharply on Thursday and
Friday after rumours of the meeting began circulating in local
media. The CSI300 bank index rose more than 10
percent in just two days.
"After the news (by local media), market players lowered
their expectation of a reserve requirement ratio cut, which is
widely seen to be not effective to help the real economy," said
Du Changchun, analyst at Northeast Securities in Shanghai.
The news comes after sources told Reuters the PBOC had
already effectively loosened enforcement of standing LDR rules
to allow more capital to flow into the system in late October,
prompted by a raft of concerns including looming deflationary
pressure and sliding industrial activity.
However, that loosening was followed by a massive, heavily
leveraged rally in Chinese stock market, without any noticeable
impact on lending or short-term money rates.
This is bad news for reformers, economists say, as it
suggests that previous easing measures have once again flowed
primarily into speculative ventures, as they did during China's
stimulus package in 2009, widely blamed for producing asset
bubbles and bad debt.
"Overall confidence in the national economy has worsened and
loan demand has declined to record lows," wrote Oliver Barron at
NSBO in a research note.
($1 = 6.2071 Chinese yuan)
