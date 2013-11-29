(Adds proof of c.bank interference in forex rates with latest
Nov 29 China's central bank revealed on Friday
that it injected funds into the market in late October via two
short-term liquidity operations, the first time it made public
that it had conducted such operations.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a combined 59
billion yuan ($9.67 billion) into the money markets via the
two-day short-term operations known as SLOs, according to a
table published on its website.
China's central bank foreign exchange purchase data raised
eyebrows when released on Friday, as it increased almost 70
percent month-on-month to 449.5 billion yuan ($73.78 billion),
the highest level since January 2008.
The data provides numerical proof of central bank
interference to suppress the yuan's value, contradicting its
pledges to reduce currency intervention.
In January, the PBOC announced the creation of SLOs and said
it would announce any such operations one month after they took
place. Since then, rumours of the central bank conducting them
have spread from time to time, including during an acute market
cash squeeze in June.
Central bank officials were not immediately available for
comments.
As part of a crackdown on risky lending by banks, the PBOC
engineered a cash crunch in late June, and some money market
rates skyrocketed to 30 percent from a normal range of about 3-4
percent.
This triggered turmoil in financial markets globally and
generated some criticism of the PBOC for failing to communicate
its intentions.
The central bank has since increased transparency, including
publishing data on a recently-launched liquidity management
tool, the Short-term Lending Facility modeled after the U.S.
Federal Reserve discount window.
