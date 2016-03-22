SHANGHAI, March 22 Seven listed Chinese banks
may have received permission to lower their loan loss provision
coverage ratios, the online financial magazine Caixin reported
on Tuesday, citing multiple unidentified sources.
According to current regulations, banking loan loss
provisioning ratios should not be less than 150 percent in
China.
The China Banking Regulatory Commission had no immediate
response to a faxed request for comment, and could not be
reached by phone.
Loan loss provision ratios measure banks' ability to
withstand future losses from bad loans, and are calculated using
the cash set aside for future losses and the total volume of
non-performing loans.
Total bad loans at the end of 2015 were 1.27 trillion yuan
($195.95 billion), or 1.67 percent of total outstanding loans,
China's banking regulator said in February, the highest since
the global financial crisis.
($1 = 6.4812 Chinese yuan renminbi)
