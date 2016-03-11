BEIJING, March 11 China's banking regulator
asked joint-stock lenders to control exposure to industries
suffering overcapacity by using thorough risk assessments and
collateral valuations, said two people with direct knowledge on
Friday.
In a notice recently circulated to joint-stock banks, the
China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) asked lenders to
assess the credit risk and potential asset losses that loans to
borrowers in sectors with overcapacity posed, said the people
who had seen the memo.
The CBRC also asked banks to accelerate their disposal of
non-performing loans, investigate innovative ways to handle bad
debt and diversify their methods.
The CBRC did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
"For firms which are having difficulties, you can refinance,
extend payment periods or restructure in order to help them get
through difficult times," said one of the people.
At the same time, the CBRC will encourage some joint-stock
banks to start investment pilot projects and asset
securitisation among other things in order to improve cash
flows.
