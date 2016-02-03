BEIJING Feb 3 China's top banking regulator has
told commercial lenders they will need to inject capital,
restructure or even shuffle senior executives if they miss
regulatory targets, local media Caixin reported on Wednesday.
Shang Fulin, chairman of the China Banking Regulatory
Commission (CBRC), told bank executives at a recent internal
meeting to pay special attention to key ratios, including
provisioning ratios, Tier One and other capital adequacy ratios,
which measure banks' capability to absorb potential losses from
its bad loans, Caixin reported.
If ratios worsen below reasonable levels, banks will be
required to take measures so as to not cause systematic risks,
according to the Caixin report.
The measures would include injecting new capital,
restructuring and even changing senior management, Caixin added,
without naming the source of the information.
CBRC could not be immediately reached for a comment outside
normal business hours.
This comes on the heels of news that new non-performing
loans (NPLs) held by Chinese banks had more than doubled in 2015
from the previous year.
NPLs at Chinese commercial banks grew 36 percent to 1.95
trillion yuan ($296.52 billion) during 2015, representing 17
consecutive quarters of increase. The banking sector's NPL ratio
rose to 1.59 percent at the end of last September, the highest
since the global financial crisis.
($1 = 6.5763 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)