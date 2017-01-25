(Adds details and context)
BEIJING Jan 25 China's banking regulator issued
guidelines on Wednesday calling for the country's financial
institutions to strengthen their control and management of
funding for outbound investment.
The guidelines are the latest new rules on overseas
investment as Beijing moves to clamp down on cross-border
capital outflows and halt questionable investments.
The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) instructed
commercial banks to bolster their risk and compliance management
for offshore investment projects, and improve their supervision
of anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing
activities.
The CBRC in the guidance also told the banks to improve
credit risk management of cross-border business and strengthen
due diligence and post-loan management.
China is seeking to rein in capital outflows after sluggish
economic growth and a strong dollar helped push the yuan down 7
percent last year, its biggest annual loss against the dollar
since 1994. China's outbound investment jumped 44 percent last
year to $170.1 billion, according to the Commerce Ministry.
The CBRC guidelines also call for Chinese banks to improve
their oversight of offshore branches, to ensure compliance with
local legal, tax and regulatory requirements.
That move could address shortcomings that contributed to a
series of scandals that have ensnared the country's biggest
lenders in Europe and the United States.
In November, Agricultural Bank of China Ltd
, agreed to pay $215 million for violating
New York state's anti-money laundering law including masking
potentially suspicious transactions.
AgBank was the third big Chinese lender to be disciplined by
U.S. regulators over the previous 18 months.
Separately, Bank of China Ltd and
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
have been accused of violating anti-money laundering laws in
Europe.
Earlier this month, China's State-owned Assets Supervision
and Administration Commission (SASAC) issued rules to better
supervise offshore investments by state-owned enterprises
(SOEs).
SASAC said it would establish a list of overseas projects
that large SOEs should not invest in.
Overseas mergers and acquisitions by Chinese entities
totalled $107.2 billion last year.
(Reporting by Matthew Miller and Beijing Monitoring Desk;
Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Susan Fenton)