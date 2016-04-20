SHANGHAI, April 20 China's banking regulator has
urged Shanghai's lenders to rein in risks connected with bills
of exchange, according to two sources with direct knowledge of
the matter and a memo circulated by the financial watchdog on
Tuesday.
The tightening comes after a series of alleged multi-million
dollar bill frauds at Agricultural Bank of China Ltd
and CITIC Bank Corp, among
others.
The Shanghai branch of the China Banking Regulatory
Commission (CBRC) instructed domestic lenders in the city to
conduct an immediate and comprehensive inspection of their
interbank notes businesses, the memo obtained by Reuters said.
The CBRC also asked lenders to strictly implement interbank
note transaction management rules. The regulator also asked
banks and their employees not to participate in interbank note
transactions.
In early April, sources told Reuters previously, China's
central bank introduced rules on corporate bill issuance.
(Reporting by Li Zheng and Engen Tham; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)