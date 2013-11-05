* China policy bank to sell asset-backed securities
* Deal worth 8 billion yuan to launch in late November
* China policymakers keen to ramp up securitisation
* Securitisation seen improving credit allocation
SHANGHAI, Nov 5 China Development Bank (CDB)
plans to sell asset-backed securities backed by an 8 billion
yuan ($1.3 billion) loan to the country's state railway operator
this month, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters on Tuesday.
CDB, one of three Chinese policy lenders that
support government-backed projects, is expected to issue the
asset-backed securities (ABS) in the interbank market around
Nov. 20. The bond-like securities will mature in June 2017, the
sources said.
China's government announced in August that it would
aggressively expand an ABS pilot programme.
Reuters reported last month that foreign banks have been
invited to apply for permission to issue ABS for the first time
since the pilot programme was launched in 2005.
Chinese policymakers see securitisation as a tool to shift
risk away from the banking system to reduce the chances of a
financial crisis as economic growth slows and the level of bad
loans rises.
According to the sources, China Credit Rating Co. has given
the railway ABS a rating of AAA based on the credibility of the
borrower, the state-owned giant China Railway Corp.
RAILWAY RESHUFFLE
In a bureaucratic reshuffle early this year, the government
eliminated the scandal-plagued Railways Ministry, merging its
administrative function into the Ministry of Transport, while
commercial functions were given to China Railway.
CITIC Trust will serve as trustee for the ABS, issuing it on
behalf of the lender, while CDB's brokerage affiliate, China
Development Bank Securities, will be lead underwriter of the
issuance, the sources said.
Officials were not immediately available for comment.
After China launched the pilot in 2005, about a dozen firms,
including CDB, floated a combined 67 billion yuan before the
programme was suspended in 2008 due to the global financial
crisis.
It was resumed in 2012, with companies given a total ABS
quota of 50 billion yuan. About half of that has been used so
far, according to Reuters calculations based on official,
corporate and media reports.
Market sources told Reuters that regulators are planning to
grant quotas totalling 300 to 400 billion yuan for companies to
sell ABS in coming years, as the government shifts its policy
focus to better allocation of existing credit supply rather than
rapid credit growth.
The government has often chosen CDB to take the lead in
rolling out innovative financial products. The bank is likely to
take up to 100 billion yuan in the new ABS quota mainly to
securitise its loans to China's railway sector, vital to the
country's growth, the sources said.
China's broad M2 money supply topped 100 trillion yuan for
the first time in March and reached 107.7 trillion yuan by the
end of September, causing widespread worries over excessive
supply that could fan inflation, push up already red-hot
property prices and spark over-investment.
(Reporting by Sheng Luo and Gabriel Wildau; Writing by Lu
Jianxin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)