SHANGHAI, Nov 18 China Development Bank (CDB) sold 8 billion yuan ($1.3 billion) in securities backed by the bank's loans to the state railway operator on Monday, traders said, leading the government's latest push to develop the asset securitisation market.

CDB, one of three Chinese policy lenders that support government-backed projects, issued the asset-backed securities (ABS) in the Shanghai-based interbank market.

CDB conducted the deal under an ABS pilot programme launched in 2005. The government announced in August that it would aggressively expand the pilot programme. Regulators have not yet officially announced new ABS quotas, but market participants expect them to grant 300 to 400 billion yuan in quotas for banks and other companies to sell ABS in the coming years.

After China launched the pilot in 2005, about a dozen firms, including CDB, floated a combined 67 billion yuan before the scheme was suspended in 2008 due to the global financial crisis.

The scheme resumed in 2012 with firms given a total ABS quota of 50 billion yuan, and about half of that has been used.

CDB's ABS were sold at a yield of 5.60 percent, the upper limit of its offered range of 0.55 to 0.85 basis points below the central bank's benchmark lending rate of 6.15 percent for one- to three-year loans. The high yields were due to tight liquidity conditions in the interbank market, where the central bank has kept cash relatively tight.

In another sign of the impact of tight liquidity on demand, the ABS were only 1.1 times subscribed, with bids totalling 8.41 billion yuan, traders said. The relatively high yields occurred despite the fact that China Credit Rating Co. gave the ABS a rating of AAA based on the credibility of the borrower, the state-owned giant China Railway Corp.

Chinese policymakers see securitisation as a tool to shift risk away from the banking system to reduce the chances of a financial crisis as economic growth slows and the level of bad loans rises.

Reuters reported last month that foreign banks have been invited to apply for permission to issue ABS for the first time since the pilot programme was launched in 2005.

The government has often chosen CDB to take the lead in rolling out innovative financial products. The bank is likely to take up to 100 billion yuan in the new ABS quota mainly to securitise its loans to China's railway sector, vital to the country's growth. (Reporting by Wu Fang and Gabriel Wildau; Writing by Lu Jianxin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)