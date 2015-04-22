BEIJING, April 22 China will allow foreign firms
to apply for licenses to establish bank card clearing businesses
starting from June 1, the State Council said in a statement on
its website on Wednesday.
China said in October last year that it would open its
credit card market to foreign players following a World Trade
Organization ruling in 2012 that it discriminated against U.S.
card firms.
The announcement potentially paves the way for firms such as
Visa and Mastercard to challenge the domestic
near-monopoly currently enjoyed by UnionPay.
(Editing By Nicholas Heath & Kim Coghill)