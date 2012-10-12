BEIJING Oct 12 A senior Chinese banking
executive has warned against the proliferation of off-book
wealth management products, comparing some to a Ponzi scheme in
a rare official acknowledgement of the risks they pose to the
Chinese banking system.
China must "tackle" shadow banking, particularly the short
term investment vehicles known as wealth management products,
Xiao Gang, the chairman of the board of Bank of China
, one of the top four state-owned banks, wrote in an
op-ed in the English-language China Daily on Friday.
"Unsurprisingly, although Chinese banks' non-performing
loans are at a low level of 0.9 percent, the potential risks are
worse than the official data suggest," Xiao wrote, adding that a
problem could come as indebted borrowers face cash flow problems
or enter default, straining the banking system.
"The music may stop when investors lose confidence and
reduce their buying or withdraw from WMPs," he said, referring
to wealth management products.
He warned of a mismatch between short-term products and the
longer underlying projects they fund, adding that in some cases
the products are not tied to any specific project and that in
others new products may be issued to pay off maturing products
and avoid a liquidity squeeze.
"To some extent, this is fundamentally a Ponzi scheme."
Xiao's op-ed is in line with similar warnings issued by
outsiders, particularly the Fitch Ratings agency whose China
banking analyst Charlene Chu has long warned of a maturity
mis-match and the threat to the Chinese banking system of
products with various terms and interest rates.
But it is rare for a senior Chinese official to acknowledge
the extent of the problem.
"It is uncommon to find wealth management products that fail
to clearly specify the underlying securitised assets," an
official from the China Banking Regulatory Commission, which
oversees financial products, told Reuters in August in response
to a query on the underlying assets.
NEW FUNDING TOOL
Wealth management projects, which are technically off-book,
have grown to account for about a fifth of all new financing in
China. They fund projects, such as property development or
infrastructure, that have trouble tapping normal loan channels.
Their growth has been spurred by credit curbs meant to rein
in speculative property investment and by investors' desire for
higher yields than traditional bank deposits, which often offer
negative real interest rates. More than 20,000 of such products
are in circulation, up from just a few hundred five years ago.
Although the products are technically more risky than
deposits, most investors believe they are backed by the banks'
implicit guarantee and they are marketed aggressively in bank
branches nationwide. Xiao acknowledged this perception posed a
risk for banks' bottom line.
"The rollover of a large share of WMPs could weigh heavily
on formal banks' reputations, because many investors firmly
believe that banks won't close down and they can always get
their money back," Xiao said.
In June, People's Bank of China vice governor Liu Shiyu said
many banks are not transparent enough about the risks wealth
management products carry.
"China's shadow banking system is complex, with a close yet
opaque relationship to the regular banking system and the real
economy," Xiao concluded by saying.
"It must be tackled with care and sufficient flexibility,
but it must be tackled nonetheless."
(Reporting By China Economics Team, Editing by Lucy Hornby and
Jacqueline Wong)