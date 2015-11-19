Nov 19 Chinese police have busted the country's
biggest underground banking cases involving transactions
totalling 410 billion yuan ($64.24 billion), the official
Xinhua news agency said on Thursday, part of a drive to combat
money laundering.
Police from China's eastern Zhejiang province have detained
about 100 suspects from eight gangs since they launched an
investigation in September last year, Xinhua said.
The gangs were linked to a ringleader who operated dozens of
shell companies in Hong Kong that were involved in foreign
exchange transactions and money laundering, it said.
China said in August it would launch a three-month crackdown
on underground banking as an economic slowdown and market
volatility have sparked a wave of capital outflows this year.
Underground banking presents an increasingly complex threat
to China's financial security, encompassing issues from
financing for drugs and terrorism to tax fraud, the Ministry of
Public Security said earlier this year.
($1 = 6.3825 Chinese yuan renminbi)
