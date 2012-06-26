SHANGHAI, June 26 The Bank of Shanghai will
determine underwriters for its planned Hong Kong initial public
offering by the end of this month, the China Business News
reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources.
Eighteen investment banks, including Goldman Sachs,
HSBC Holdings Plc, Citigroup Inc, China
International Capital Corp and CITIC Securities Co
have taken part in the contest, the newspaper said.
Bank of Shanghai, partly owned by HSBC, said in April that
it planned to sell up to 1.2 billion shares in an IPO in Hong
Kong, while continuing to wait for regulatory approval for its
long-delayed Shanghai listing.
More than a dozen city commercial banks are seeking to sell
shares publicly in China in a bid to replenish capital and meet
tough regulatory requirements.