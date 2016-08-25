BRIEF-Egyptian Exchange says Rimco EGT Investment raises stake in Sodic to 7.44 pct
* Rimco EGT Investment purchases 15.6 million shares of Sixth Of October Development and Investment for EGP 230.4 million
BEIJING Aug 25 The value of assets held by China's banking sector rose 14.5 percent to 212.7 trillion yuan ($31.96 trillion) as of end-July compared with the same period a year earlier, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said on its website on Thursday.
The value of liabilities rose 14.4 percent to 196.4 trillion yuan. ($1 = 6.6549 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)
FRANKFURT, May 18 Deutsche Bank expects former board members to pay substantial sums for their role in misconduct that threw Germany's flagship lender into turmoil, supervisory board Chairman Paul Achleitner said on Thursday.