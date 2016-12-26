BRIEF-Clarke reports renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Clarke Inc - filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange and received its approval to purchase up to 742,243 common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING Dec 26 The value of total assets held by China's banking sector rose 16.3 percent to 222.25 trillion yuan ($31.98 trillion) as of end-November, compared with the same period a year earlier, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said on its website on Monday.
The value of liabilities rose 16.2 percent to 204.96 trillion yuan. ($1 = 6.9493 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
DUBLIN, May 30 The pricing next month of Ireland's initial public offering of Allied Irish Banks (AIB) could be driven up if Britain's ruling Conservative party wins a strong majority in the June 8 election, Ireland's finance minister said on Tuesday.