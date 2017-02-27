BRIEF-Shanghai Industrial Holdings updates on share transfer contract
* Hu-Ning Expressway (as purchaser) entered into share transfer contract with Shanghai Galaxy
BEIJING Feb 27 The value of assets held by China's banking sector rose 14.4 percent to 228 trillion yuan ($33.17 trillion) as of end-January compared with a year earlier, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said on its website on Monday.
The value of liabilities rose 14.6 percent to 210.5 trillion yuan, it said. ($1 = 6.8740 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Unclaimed final dividend for 2010 amounting to HK$13.4 mln is forfeited and reverts to HKEx