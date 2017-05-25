BRIEF-Shijiazhuang Kelin Electric plans to invest 160 mln yuan to buy property assets
* Says it plans to invest 160 million yuan ($23.40 million) to buy property assets
BEIJING May 25 The value of assets held by China's banking sector rose 13.6 percent to 231.95 trillion yuan ($33.77 trillion) as of end-April compared with a year earlier, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said on its website on Thursday.
Liabilities rose 13.7 percent to 213.86 trillion yuan, it said. ($1 = 6.8690 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)
MADRID, June 23 The deputy governor of the Bank of Spain on Friday said it suspected Banco Popular did not present all the collateral it had available in order to obtain liquidity and avoid being resolved by European authorities and sold for one euro.