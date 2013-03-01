* China end-Dec NPL ratio remains steady at 0.95 pct
* Banks' capital ratio rises to 13.3 pct versus end-Oct 13.0
pct
* Loan-to-deposit ratio at 65.3 pct, largely unchanged from
Q3
(Adds details and background)
BEIJING, March 1 Chinese banks kept their bad
loan ratios steady in the fourth quarter of last year while
slightly improving their capital strength, official data showed
on Friday, chiming with a mild recovery in the broader economy.
Chinese banks' non-performing loan ratio was 0.95 percent at
the end of 2012, unchanged from the end of October, the China
Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said on Friday.
The weighted average capital adequacy ratio (CAR),
meanwhile, increased to 13.3 percent at the end of 2012 from
13.0 percent at the end of October, the CBRC said in a statement
on its website, www.cbrc.gov.cn
The latest data may help ease worries about a surge of bad
loans in the wake of China's 2012 economic slowdown, as
improving economic activity since September and a rebound in the
property market reduce delinquency risks for lenders.
China's economy snapped out of a seven-quarter-long slowdown
and started to pick up in the fourth quarter at a pace of 7.9
percent, though the 2012 annual pace of growth at 7.8 percent
was the weakest showing in 13 years.
The bank watchdog said the average loan-to-deposit ratio was
65.3 percent at the end of 2012, largely unchanged from the
number at the end of the third quarter last year.
Chinese banks' loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) is now capped at
75 percent and designed to tie lending closely to the level of
deposits, providing a stable source of capital for credit
creation and reducing bank exposure to short-term funding and
leverage risks.
Too tight a cap constrains the ability of banks to lend, a
particular problem in China where most enterprises still rely
heavily on bank lending to finance businesses and investment.
Chinese banks issued a total of 8.2 trillion yuan ($1.32
trillion) in local currency loans in 2012 and the figure is
expected to reach 8.5 trillion yuan this year.
The CBRC requires major lenders to maintain a minimum CAR of
11.5 percent. Other banks need a minimum CAR of 10.5 percent.
In general, a higher capital adequacy ratio is seen as good
for the financial system as lenders have more cash to cover the
cost of unforeseen risks, benefiting depositors. The downside
for investors is that a high ratio could crimp profitability.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick
Edwards & Kim Coghill)