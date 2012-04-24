BEIJING, April 24 Chinese banks are now required
to treat corporate bonds that they underwrite as credit lines
and include them in their loan books, the China Business News
reported on Tuesday.
The change is the latest move by the China Banking
Regulatory Commission (CBRC) to control off-balance risks in the
banking system, the newspaper reported, citing unnamed bank
sources.
"Just as the CBRC had previously asked banks to include
off-balance sheet trust businesses in loan books, it is now
moving to bond underwriting in increasingly strict regulation,"
a banker was quoted by the newspaper as saying.
The Shanghai-based newspaper said the CBRC issued a notice
to all commercial banks requiring them to dispose of the bonds
they underwrote within six months and banning them from moving
the bonds directly to their own trading desks.
An underwriter's trading desk can only buy up to 20 percent
of the bonds being underwritten, according to the paper.
The CBRC was not immediately available for comment.
Fees earned from the underwriting of bonds, which are mostly
traded in the interbank market, are an important source of
income for many Chinese banks.
The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
, China's largest bank by market value and the
largest corporate debt underwriter in the interbank market,
underwrote more than 110 debt instruments totaling 290 billion
yuan ($46 billion) in 2011.
There have been no defaults in China's interbank market for
bonds, many of which are issued by Chinese local governments,
although analysts say banks are quietly restructuring some bonds
to avoid any credit events.
In theory, if underwriting banks fail to sell all bonds in
the primary market, they can hold them to maturity or trade them
in the secondary market.
But the CBRC's new rules set up a firewall between banks'
bond underwriting and trading desks, the newspaper reported.
Chinese banks in the past two years sought to beat Beijing's
lending restrictions by moving loans including issuance of
corporate paper and bills and trust loans off their balance
sheets.
