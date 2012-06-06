(Adds details, background)
BEIJING, June 6 China will delay bringing in
tougher capital requirements for its banks until January to
avoid squeezing credit conditions and being a further drag on
already slackening economic growth.
Big banks will be subject to a minimum capital adequacy
ratio of 11.5 percent when the new rules are introduced in
January next year, the government said in a statement on its
website, tougher than the previous requirement of 8 percent.
Sources told Reuters last month that Beijing was set to
delay enforcing the new rules after bank executives complained
they were too harsh to be met this year, as previously planned.
"It is important to improve supervision of the banking
sector and deepen the reform of the industry," China's cabinet
said in the statement, adding that capital requirements for
loans to smaller firms were also relaxed to aid economic growth.
"China will cut the risk-weighting levels for loans to small
firms and individuals to increase credit supply to those areas
and provide more support for the real economy," it said.
China's tough new capital requirements are part of its
efforts to implement Basel III guidelines that are being
enforced globally, after the 2009/09 financial crisis
highlighted the need for banks to be more resilient against
credit stresses.
The Basel III rules require banks to hold a total of 7
percent in top quality capital, some way below what China is
telling its big banks should be a minimum capital adequacy
ratio.
GROWING CONCERNS
The delay underscores growing concerns in China that the
latest downturn in the world's second-biggest economy is deeper
than thought, especially as Europe's debt crisis worsens.
Analysts polled by Reuters last month believe China's economy
could grow 8.2 percent in 2012, its slowest in 13 years.
To support the economy and loosen credit constraints,
Beijing has twice lowered reserve requirements for banks this
year by a total of 100 basis points.
Acknowledging that banks may need help to relieve any credit
strains, the cabinet said lenders can include loan-loss
provisions in their capital bases.
The Basel III rules are being phased in internationally over
six years from 2013. Banks have long warned that complying with
the rules in full, along with surcharges for the biggest
lenders, could force them to cut back on loans to businesses,
potentially hurting already struggling economies.
The Financial Stability Board, the regulatory arm of the
world's top economies represented at the Group of 20, said banks
were making progress in strengthening their balance sheets.
Chinese banks' capital strength was steady in January-March,
with the weighted average capital adequacy ratio unchanged at
12.7 percent from the previous quarter, and core capital
adequacy at 10.3 percent, according to data from the China
Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC).
In general, a higher capital adequacy ratio is seen as good
for the financial system as lenders have more cash to cover the
cost of unforeseen risks, benefitting depositors. The downside
for investors is that a high ratio can crimp profitability.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang, Shao Xiaoyi and Koh Gui Qing;
Editing by Ken Wills and Ian Geoghegan)