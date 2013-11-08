* Stock exchange offers fresh channel for capital raising

* Banks encouraged to use new funds to write off bad loans

* Bank bonds previously confined to interbank market

* Small banks likely to benefit the most (Adds detail, background)

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Nov 8 China will let listed banks issue bonds on domestic stock exchanges, regulators said on Friday, in the latest move to help lenders meet tough new capital requirements and absorb an expected rise in bad loans as the economy slows.

Until now, banks were only permitted to issue bonds on the Shanghai-based interbank market. The new rules add a fund-raising channel for the 19 Shanghai-, Shenzhen-, and Hong Kong-listed lenders, as well as banks in the process of applying for listings.

Lenders should use the bond issues to boost regulatory capital, according to guidelines jointly issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and China Banking Regulatory Commission.

Chinese banks are facing increased pressure to raise funds after the banking regulator began phasing in tough capital adequacy requirements this year in line with global rules on bank capital known as Basel III.

The banks have traditionally relied on equity financing to boost capital levels, but the new rules also allow subordinate debt to count as regulatory capital. Twelve listed banks have already announced plans to raise about 425 billion yuan ($70 billion) largely through bond issues.

In approving new bond issues, regulators will also give priority to banks who intend to use the bonds to help write off part of their non-performing loans, the guidelines published by the CSRC through its official micro-blog account said. interbank market.

Official data show that China's non-performing loan ratio remained low at 0.96 percent at the end of June, but most analysts believe the true ratio is higher. Economists also expect bad loans to rise as the economy slows and loans granted during a big credit-fueled stimulus plan in 2008-09 turn sour.

In order for the bonds to count as regulatory capital, they must contain provisions allowing the value of the debt to be written down if the bank faces a capital shortage.

Analysts say small banks are the most likely to sell debt on the stock exchange. Less than 5 percent of Chinese domestic bonds currently trade on the stock exchange, making that market too small to meet the fundraising needs of larger lenders.

"The promulgation of the guidelines has offered a regulatory basis for commercial banks' to widen their funding channels and will also benefit the development of bond markets and mutual exchange of (different types of) markets," the commissions said in their guidelines.

China's bond market has grown rapidly in recent years, but the market remains fragmented, with different bond types and trading platforms subject to different regulators.

While the CSRC regulates "company bonds" issued by listed firms in stock exchanges, the central People's Bank of China has authority over interbank market. The top economic planner, the National Development Commission, also has power to approving so-called enterprise bonds issued by state-owned firms.

While bond trading in the bourses is dominated by retail investors and smaller financial institutions such as brokerages and mutual funds, the interbank market is dominated by commercial banks. The two markets have been segregated since 1996, when regulators launched a campaign to clamp down on speculation by banks in the stock exchanges. ($1 = 6.1 Yuan) (Reporting by Zhang Xiaochong and Jonathan Standing,; Writing by Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Robert Birsel)