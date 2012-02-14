SHANGHAI Feb 14 China's bank regulator
may relax new capital adequacy requirements due to take effect
this year in order to reduce pressure on bank balance sheets,
the China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday, citing an
unnamed source.
Under the proposed revision, excess loan-loss provisions
held by commercial banks would count towards tier-two capital,
the paper said.
If enacted, the revision would raise the capital adequacy
ratio of China's 16 listed commercial banks by an average of 0.3
percentage points, based on the bank balance sheet data covering
the first half of 2011, the paper estimated.
The China Banking Regulatory Commission has committed to
implement capital adequacy rules that are even tougher than the
Basel III requirements published by global regulators.
In August 2011, the agency released draft regulations that
would require all banks to maintain a minimum capital adequacy
ratio of 10.5 percent, with systemically important banks subject
to an 11.5 percent ratio. The core tier-one
ratio was set at 5.0 percent, higher than Basel's 4.5 percent
tier-one ratio.
The proposed revision to "Commercial Bank Capital Management
Regulations" would also lower the threshold beyond which
loan-loss provisions qualify as "excess" provisions. All
provisions beyond 100 percent of non-performing would qualify as
excess provisions, down from 150 percent.
The new capital requirements would take effect this July,
the paper reported, echoing previous reports.
The draft regulations published previously said that large banks
would have until the end of 2013 to meet the new requirements,
while smaller banks would have until the end of 2016.
The new capital requirements were originally scheduled to
take effect in January this year, but were delayed in order to
avoid exacerbating already-tight credit conditions.
