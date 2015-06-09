* China banks to issue large CDs this month
* ICBC, BoC and AgBank have reported investor demand to
headquarters
* CDs will have terms of 1 year, deposit rate within 1.5x
benchmark rate
BEIJING, June 9 Three of China's biggest
state-owned banks plan to issue large-denomination certificates
of deposit (CD) in mid-June, sources with direct knowledge of
the matter said on Tuesday, in a step towards the liberalisation
interest rates.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) is encouraging the use of
CDs as a way to free the flow of capital within China's
financial system and allow markets to determine interest rates.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd
(ICBC), Bank of China Ltd
(BoC) and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd
(AgBank) plan to issue the CDs, according
to several sources, who requested anonymity as they were not
authorised to speak to the media.
"The banks are competing to be the first to issue," said a
source at a regulatory agency.
The issues will target non-financial institutions and
individuals, whereas currently banks can issue
large-denomination CDs on the interbank market.
Officials at the three banks declined to immediately
comment.
Deposit rates will vary from province to province, the
sources said.
The three banks were still assessing the potential demand
for the CDs, sources said.
The interest rate for the certificate deposits will be
within 1.5 times the benchmark deposit rate, they added.
According to one source, AgBank and ICBC will offer CDs of
six months and one year, and will price them at 1.4 times the
benchmark deposit rate, based on feedback from branches.
The central bank issued guidelines on June 2 for banks to
issue large-denomination CDs. The minimum purchase for an
institutional investor was set at 10 million yuan, and at
300,000 yuan for individual investors.
($1 = 6.2047 Chinese yuan renminbi)
