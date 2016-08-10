SHANGHAI Aug 10 China Development Bank, one of
China's main policy lenders, is considering auctioning new bonds
in order to replace some outstanding debt, two sources with
direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
The most likely target is outstanding 10-year China
Development Bank bonds, with the rationale being to give market
participants more investment options, traders said.
China Development Bank (CDB) could not be immediately
reached for comment.
Ten-year CDB debt is the most actively traded instrument in
the market but this has also created problems as older bonds and
newly-issued bonds have experienced different degrees of market
interest, bank traders say.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom and Nathaniel Taplin;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)