BRIEF-Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait issues $500 mln bond under $1.5 bln mid-term euro bond plan
* Issues first tranche of $500 million under mid-term euro bond programme of $1.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, June 24 The overall liquidity in China's financial system is at a reasonable level, the central bank said on Monday, adding that it has asked commercial banks to improve the ways they manage liquidity.
The comments from the People's Bank of China came as interest rates for short-term funds in China spiked to extraordinary levels last week after big commercial banks held back on lending in the interbank market.
Rates remained elevated on Monday, but off recent highs.
The comments were issued in a notice dated June 17 but released on Monday. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; editing by Jonathan Standing)
* Issues first tranche of $500 million under mid-term euro bond programme of $1.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, April 2 China is banning new property sales in counties earmarked as part of a new special economic zone in Hebei province.
* FY net profit 211,491 dinars versus 985,673 dinars year ago