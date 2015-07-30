SHANGHAI, July 30 China will allow 102 banks to issue large-scale certificates of deposit, up from only nine previously, an industry association said on Thursday.

The expansion is aimed at letting more banks participate in the pricing of China's financial products and promoting the country's interest rate reforms, the association, called the Market Interest Pricing Self-Discipline Mechanisms, said in an announcement.

The nine Chinese banks, including the "Big Four" state lenders, became China's first batch of banks approved to issue large-scale certificates of deposit on June 15, an earlier official statement said. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)