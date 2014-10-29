BRIEF-Ores FY net loss of 187,644 euros
* FY net loss 187,644 euros ($204,738) Source text: http://bit.ly/2ouYR8T
BEIJING Oct 29 China is opening up its domestic market for banks that clear transactions using their bank cards, the cabinet said on Wednesday after a weekly meeting.
Under the new rules, qualified foreign banks can compete in the market by setting up their own units, the government said on its website. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* FY net loss 187,644 euros ($204,738) Source text: http://bit.ly/2ouYR8T
SHANGHAI, April 26 Hong Kong shares rose to their highest level in over a month Wednesday, in line with gains in most other Asian markets, supported by improved risk appetite and an overnight rally on Wall Street.