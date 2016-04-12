SHANGHAI, April 12 China has granted approval to
foreign banks based in the country to raise a combined $20
billion in foreign medium- and long-term debt in 2016, the
country's top economic planner said on Tuesday.
Beijing sets annual quotas for China-based foreign banks to
raise debt of one-year and longer outside China. The quotas are
in effect from April 1 to March 31 next year.
In 2015, the National Development and Reform Commission,
announced it assigned the quotas without giving details.
