BEIJING Feb 14 China's clean-up of $1.7
trillion of local government debt must boost the credit
worthiness of loans on bank books without changing underlying
lending policy, a source with direct knowledge of the matter
said on Tuesday.
The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) has issued an
instruction to banks containing just 16 Chinese characters and
provides no guidance on how to implement the directive, said the
source, who has seen the notification.
"Only a 16-character policy is given: no change in policies,
clean-up to deepen, prudent pull-out, and the focus is to boost
credit worthiness," said the source who declined to be named as
he is not authorised to speak to the media.
"I'm still trying to understand it," he said when asked how
the clean-up instruction would work in practice.
China's mountain of local debt piled up after the 2008-09
financial crisis when Beijing ordered local governments to spend
massively on infrastructure projects to buoy economic growth,
which they did by borrowing heavily.
The government had vowed as early as June 2011 to clean up
its local debt either by shifting 2-3 trillion yuan of debt off
local governments, forcing state banks to take some bad debt
losses and selling select projects to private investors, sources
told Reuters earlier.
The CBRC is now soliciting opinions from Chinese banks on
how to implement the new rules and roll over some loans, a step
that is usually taken to finalise details of policy, a separate
source close to regulators in Beijing said on Tuesday.
Banking sources said they were interpreting the instruction
as an opportunity to adopt greater flexibility in rolling over
the problem loans from those lent to local governments.
Xia Bin, an adviser to the central bank and the Chinese
government, advocated a roll-over when he spoke with journalists
on the sidelines of an economics conference on Monday.
"The problems can be solved by re-classifying and re-booking
of the debts," Xia said, adding that government debt risks were
best solved through a gradual approach.
China's audit office put the total value of local government
debt at 10.7 trillion yuan at the end of 2010 with 41.7 percent
of the outstanding debt due to mature by the end of 2012.
The national audit office also said that it had uncovered
irregularities on local government loans worth 530 billion yuan,
citing a litany of bad practice.
Economists and financial analysts estimate as much as 2-3
trillion yuan of loans made to local governments have gone bad
and that the scale of the problem may push up non-performing
loan ratios in the banking industry to around 5 percent from
their current average of 1.1 percent.
MATURITY CYCLE MIS-MATCH
A problem faced by many local government borrowers is that
the money has been invested in long-term projects such as roads
and bridges, which do not generate returns fast enough for them
to meet the repayment terms, analysts said.
"About 20 percent, on a conservative estimate basis, of the
debts will turn sour without rollover," said an analyst with a
Chinese credit rating agency, who cannot be identified because
he is unauthorised to speak to the media.
"Rollover is certainly reasonable. Ultimately, the debt of
local government financing vehicles are government debts; and
state banks are also owned by the government, so why there
should be such a hurry of moving the money from the right pocket
to the left?" he asked rhetorically.
Analysts believe wrinkles in the rollover treatment of loans
has been the main obstacle to progress.
Liu Mingkang, when still chairman of CBRC last August, said
that banks were not now allowed to roll over loans to local
government financing vehicles -- a decision that was
controversial among bankers and economists.
CBRC, under its new chairman Shang Fulin, appears to be
taking a more pragmatic approach.
"About 20 percent of local governments' loans matured last
year and the banking regulators reportedly allowed for the
extension of loans that are in good condition or are supporting
"sound investments"," Wang Tao, a China economist with UBS in
Hong Kong, wrote in a note to clients.
"This practice will undoubtedly continue in the next few
years when more of the loans come due," she said, adding that
there was little alternative to debt rollovers while China's
bond market remained relatively undeveloped.
(Reporting by Xie Heng, Aileen Wang, Zhou Xin and Nick Edwards
in Beijing; and Victoria Bi in Hong Kong. Editing by Ramya
Venugopal)