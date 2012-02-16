BEIJING Feb 16 China's banks must give
regulators a fresh assessment of local government loan exposures
by the end of March and they will be allowed to extend
maturities once for a maximum of five years on any bad debts, an
official newspaper reported on Thursday.
The Economic Information Daily said the five-year time limit
would be strictly enforced and that banks would have to call in
loan collateral if debts could not be repaid.
"If banks are found rolling over such loans repeatedly, they
will get severe punishment," the paper reported, citing a loan
officer at a state bank.
The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) has ordered
banks to improve the credit worthiness of loans made to local
governments as part of a clean-up of $1.7 trillion debt in the
sector, which analysts fear could pose risks to the broad
financial system.
CBRC has been soliciting opinions about how to implement new
rules and roll over some loans, a step that is usually taken to
finalise details of policy.
China's mountain of local debt piled up after the 2008/09
global financial crisis when Beijing ordered local governments
to spend massively on infrastructure projects to buoy economic
growth, which they did by borrowing heavily.
The government vowed as early as June 2011 to clean up its
local debt either by shifting 2-3 trillion yuan of debt off
local governments, forcing state banks to take some bad debt
losses and selling select projects to private investors, sources
told Reuters earlier.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Ramya
Venugopal)