BEIJING Feb 28 China's banking regulator
has allowed banks to make new loans to unfinished local
government investment projects to ensure their completion, the
official China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday.
This is the latest step by the authorities to ward off a
wave of debt defaults by cash strapped local governments.
Banks will be allowed to continue extending new loans to
local highway projects, land reserve centres as well as local
financing vehicle projects, provided they are at least 60
percent complete, the newspaper said.
"Simply implementing strict controls on credit is not good
for mitigating risks. Instead, a modification of loan contracts
or an appropriate extension of loan maturity could help reduce
risks," the newspaper cited a source close to the regulator as
saying.
"In order to reduce the debt repayment pressure, the CBRC
will fine tune its policies this year," the source added.
China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) had previously
ordered banks to cut off new loans to local financing vehicles'
projects, except for affordable housing construction.
China's mountain of local debt piled up after the 2008/09
global financial crisis when Beijing ordered local governments
to spend massively on infrastructure projects to buoy economic
growth, which they did by borrowing heavily from banks.
The debt pile is entering a maturity peak, with 17 percent
of the total 10.7 trillion yuan debt due for repayment at the
end of this year and another 16 percent to mature by the end of
2015, according to the national auditor office.
The CBRC has earlier issued guidance to banks to roll over
some of their loans made to local governments to ward off a
potential wave of defaults that could destabilise the world's
second largest economy.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Ramya
Venugopal)