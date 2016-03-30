HONG KONG, March 30 Shares of two mid-sized
Chinese lenders were set to open flat on their Hong Kong debut
on Wednesday after they raised a combined $2.6 billion last week
through initial public offerings (IPOs) in the face of tepid
investor demand.
China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd was indicated to open
at HK$3.96 compared with the HK$3.96 IPO price, while Bank of
Tianjin Co Ltd was indicated to start at HK$7.39
versus offer price of HK$7.39. The benchmark Hang Seng index
was indicated to open 0.9 percent up.
Zheshang Bank's IPO raised about $1.7 billion and Bank of
Tianjin's IPO another $950 million, with both deals pricing near
the bottom of expectations.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)