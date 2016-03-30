* China Zheshang Bank, Bank of Tianjin make muted debut
HONG KONG, March 30 Shares of two mid-sized
Chinese lenders made a lacklustre debut in Hong Kong on
Wednesday in the face of tepid investor demand, after they
raised a combined $2.6 billion last week in the world's largest
initial public offerings (IPOs) so far in 2016.
The reception in an otherwise buoyant market underscores
concerns about earnings growth at Chinese financial firms as
non-performing loans (NPLs) soar to the highest in a decade
while the economy expands at its slowest rate in a quarter of a
century.
"Investors are so concerned NPLs will get worse because of
the economic slowdown," said Jasper Chan, corporate finance
officer at Hong Kong brokerage Phillip Securities.
Reflecting those concerns, China's fifth-largest lender said
on Tuesday that maintaining even 1 percent profit growth in 2016
would be a stretch because of a slump in corporate banking as
bad debts mount.
China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd closed unchanged on
Wednesday from its HK$3.96 IPO price, while Bank of Tianjin Co
Ltd also ended unchanged at HK$7.39. The benchmark
Hang Seng index jumped 2.2 percent to close at a
three-month high.
Zheshang Bank's IPO raised about $1.7 billion and that of
Bank of Tianjin raised another $950 million, with both priced
near the bottom of estimates.
The lenders, like any financial services institution facing
increased bad debt, raised funds to bolster their balance sheets
and to continue expanding corporate and retail lending
businesses.
China's NPLs reached a 10-year high of 1.27 trillion yuan at
the end of 2015, while special mention loans, or debts that
could potentially turn sour, reached 2.89 trillion yuan.
TEPID DEMAND
Demand from retail investors - key for successful Hong Kong
IPOs - accounted for just 2.8 percent of shares on offer,
Zheshang Bank said in a filing on Tuesday. Bank of Tianjin said
mom and pop investors subscribed to a meagre 0.6 percent.
The institutional tranches for both were only slightly
over-subscribed, the banks said.
Both deals relied heavily on so-called cornerstone investors
that must hold shares for at least six months and that help
guarantee initial demand before the IPOs are launched.
Bank of Tianjin and Zheshang Bank each had almost 60 percent
of their offers taken by those institutional investors, which
typically have longer-term horizons for returns than retail
investors, Phillip Securities' Chan said.
The two deals came after three other mid-sized lenders
raised a combined $2.3 billion late last year. Though all three
deals priced near or at the bottom of expectations, shares have
risen since their December debuts by 30 percent at Bank of
Jinzhou Co Ltd, 3.8 percent at Bank of Qingdao Co Ltd
and 18 percent at Bank of Zhengzhou Co Ltd.
Wednesday debutant Zheshang Bank is among 12 so-called
nationwide joint stock commercial banks, whose assets accounted
for 18 percent of China's banking industry.
There are 133 so-called city commercial banks similar to
Bank of Tianjin, which are growing faster than their larger
peers but have assets worth only 10.5 percent of the industry.
By contrast, the country's top five banks, including
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC)
and Bank of Communications Co Ltd
, made up about 41 percent of industry assets,
according to China's banking regulator.
