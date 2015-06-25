(Repeats story sent late on Wednesday)
* Cabinet to recommend the move to China's parliament
* Current loan-to-deposit ratio is 75 percent
* Could let 16 listed banks lend $1.1 bln more -broker
* Analysts expect move to boost bank shares
BEIJING, June 24 China is to scrap the country's
longstanding loan-to-deposit ratio requirement, the latest in a
series of measures to reform the country's commercial banking
sector and get more lending into a slowing economy.
China's cabinet, the State Council, published its decision
late on Wednesday as part of a draft amendment to the country's
20-year-old commercial banking law.
Chinese banks at present are prohibited from lending more
than 75 percent of their deposits, limiting their ability to
offer loans and engage in other commercial activity.
Broker China Securities Co has previously estimated that the
removal of the ratio would potentially allow 16 listed banks to
release up to 6.6 trillion yuan ($1.1 trillion) in extra
lending.
The move comes as the country's economic growth continues to
slow, and as the government hastens financial reforms that have
included the liberalisation of interest rates and the
implementation of a deposit insurance scheme.
"The loan-to-deposit ratio is the biggest administrative
restriction over banks," said Ma Kunpeng, a Shanghai-based
banking analyst at Sinolink Securities Co., after the
announcement.
The removal of the restriction will "strengthen ability of
financial institutions to lend more to the agriculture sector
and small businesses", the State Council said in an online
statement.
Analysts said shares in Chinese banks, including top lenders
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd
, China Construction Bank Corp
, Agricultural Bank of China Ltd
and Bank of China Ltd ,
would likely rise as a result.
As China steps up its financial reforms, its central bank
has cut interest rates three times in the last seven months in a
bid to lower borrowing costs, while giving banks more
flexibility over how much they pay depositors, which has hit
bank earnings as lenders face competitive pressure to pay more
for deposits.
In May, China launched a long-awaited bank deposit insurance
scheme, setting the stage for full liberalisation of deposit
rates, which would allow banks to compete on the basis of
deposit yields, seen as a key step in letting the market, not
the state, set the price of capital and risk.
Last week, Bank of Communications , the
country's fifth-biggest lender, unveiled the country's first
ownership reform of state-owned banks, which aims to introduce
private shareholding to help drive growth.
Even with the removal of the lending restriction, bank
lending isn't expected to increase substantially, said Li Qilin,
an analyst at Minsheng Securities Co, as banks have become more
risk-averse in a slowing economy.
Wednesday's draft amendment will be submitted for approval
to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress,
China's parliament, the cabinet said. It didn't provide a
timetable.
With credit demand weakening and banks struggling with the
rising costs of deposits brought about by interest rate
liberalisation, it was the "perfect time" to remove the
loan-to-deposit requirement, said Ma of Sinolink Securities.
The State Council also said it would set up a 300 billion
yuan national insurance fund to invest in domestic and foreign
funds that finance urban construction, regeneration and water
projects as well as key projects in the "One Belt, One Road"
initiative.
($1 = 6.2061 Chinese yuan renminbi)
