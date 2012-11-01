SHANGHAI Nov 1 China plans to allow foreign
banks to act as custodians in its $380 billion mutual fund
industry for the first time, the latest move amid a raft of
government reforms that seek to develop the country's financial
system.
But foreign banks are unlikely to pose much of an immediate
threat to China's biggest state-owned lenders, who can leverage
their unparalleled distribution power to win and retain clients.
Draft rules were posted on the securities regulator's
website on Wednesday evening and it is currently seeking
opinions from the public.
"In order to promote competition in the fund custody market,
China plans to open the business to foreign players," the China
Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement.
Some 18 custodian banks in China supervise 1,100 mutual
funds worth 2.37 trillion yuan ($380 billion), according to data
from the Commission as of end-September.
This year, China has allowed foreign banks to distribute
mutual funds and raised the ceiling of their ownership in a
Chinese brokerage to 49 percent.
Some foreign bankers say privately that they hope to woo
clients with cross-border investments under the Qualified
Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) and the Qualified Domestic
Institutional Investor (QDII) schemes.
They also hope that China will deregulate the custody
business further so that they can win hedge funds as clients.
But in an industry where banks that gain custodian mandates
are the ones with the biggest distribution networks, foreign
banks face an uphill battle.
For example, HSBC Holdings Plc, the biggest foreign
bank in China by branches, has opened about 130 outlets. That
compares with over 16,000 for the Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China , t he country's biggest lender.
According to the draft rules, qualified custodian banks in
China must have at least 2 billion yuan in net assets in each of
the past three years, and must meet capital requirements set by
regulators.
($1 = 6.2372 Chinese yuan)
