BEIJING, June 18 China's regulators should draw
up clear rules allowing banks to set up online finance
subsidiaries to fend off rising competition from technology
giants that have expanded into banks' traditional territory, a
senior central bank researcher was quoted saying by a state-run
newspaper.
Policymakers should encourage financial institutions to be
more proactive in areas such as peer-to-peer lending,
third-party payment, crowdfunding and e-commerce by allowing
them to acquire or set up an online finance unit, Yao Yudong,
head of the central bank's financial research institution, was
quoted as saying by the Economic Information Daily.
While China's tech giants Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
and Tencent Holdings Ltd are using the Internet
finance boom to accelerate a drive to become full-fledged
financial networks providing services ranging from online
payment, wealth management to e-commerce, Chinese lenders are
constrained by tighter regulation and falling behind.
In March, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd
, the country's biggest lender by assets,
launched its "e-ICBC", the first Internet finance brand by a
Chinese bank.
The lender's e-commerce platform has accumulated 160 billion
yuan ($25.8 billion) in sales volume since it was launched more
than a year ago, ICBC said earlier this week. The figure is
overshadowed by Alibaba's $370 billion gross merchandise volume
in 2014 alone.
($1 = 6.2075 Chinese yuan)
