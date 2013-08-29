SHANGHAI Aug 29 Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China , the world's largest bank by
market capitalisation, reported its slowest first-half profit
growth in four years on Thursday, slightly above analyst
expectations.
ICBC posted net income of 138.3 billion yuan ($22.6
billion)for the January-June period, up 12.3 percent over the
same period last year. A Reuters poll of five analysts had
forecast net income of 135.8 billion yuan for the first half.
The first-half figure implies net income of 69.6 billion
yuan in the second quarter, up 12.5 percent from the second
quarter of 2012 and faster than the 12.1 percent growth in the
first quarter this year.
($1 = 6.1202 Chinese yuan)
